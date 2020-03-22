Samoth Oilfield (CVE:SCD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Samoth Oilfield Inc. (CVE:SCD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 18000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $165,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06.

About Samoth Oilfield (CVE:SCD)

Samoth Oilfield Inc engages in the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company's producing properties comprise the Garrington property that include 3 producing wells located to the west of Red Deer, Alberta; and the Willesden Green property, which consists of 3 gas wells located to the east of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

