Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $100.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.37.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.97 on Thursday, reaching $97.60. 10,253,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,561,126. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.66 and its 200-day moving average is $124.06. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $94.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total transaction of $744,126.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,161,867.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 209.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

