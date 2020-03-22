Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) to “Market Perform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $115.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $92.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SJM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.92.

SJM traded down $4.85 on Wednesday, reaching $104.17. 2,138,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,898. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.31. J M Smucker has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that J M Smucker will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,254 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,885,000 after acquiring an additional 203,675 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 171,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

