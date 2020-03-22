Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Kellogg (NYSE:K) to “Market Perform”

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on K. BMO Capital Markets raised Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

NYSE K traded down $5.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,766,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $26,201,000. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

