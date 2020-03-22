Scandium International Mining (TSE:SCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Scandium International Mining Corp (TSE:SCY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 32500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of $21.87 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

Scandium International Mining Company Profile (TSE:SCY)

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals, as well as other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

