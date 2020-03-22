Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 75.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.99.

SLB traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 32,865,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,728,900. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,622.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $542,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $14,441,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,074,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,777,000 after buying an additional 495,531 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $1,370,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

