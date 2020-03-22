Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $98.85

Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSF)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.85 and traded as low as $72.11. Schneider Electric shares last traded at $72.11, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.95.

Schneider Electric Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBGSF)

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

