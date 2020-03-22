Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $829.52 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) will report $829.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $797.52 million to $896.70 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $837.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.68). Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

In related news, CEO Barry L. Cottle purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,914.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,015,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,201,000 after buying an additional 303,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,380,000 after acquiring an additional 205,566 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 758,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after acquiring an additional 215,956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after buying an additional 27,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scientific Games stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,211,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,301. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.82. Scientific Games has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $442.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.26.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

