Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Scientific Games posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.68). Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SGMS shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Scientific Games from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

In related news, CEO Barry L. Cottle bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 101,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,914.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth $15,329,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth $10,602,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,015,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,201,000 after acquiring an additional 303,223 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 424,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after acquiring an additional 300,885 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 758,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,306,000 after acquiring an additional 215,956 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGMS traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,211,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,301. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $442.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.26.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

