Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.38

Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.38 and last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 62322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Get Seacor alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $506.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $192.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.41 million. Seacor had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 3.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seacor news, CEO Charles Fabrikant acquired 5,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $145,235.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,015 shares in the company, valued at $13,626,685.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CKH. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Seacor by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Seacor during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Seacor during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Seacor by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 564,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Seacor by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seacor (NYSE:CKH)

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.