Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.33 and last traded at $26.25, 473,721 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,686,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,640,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30,374 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 171,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 117,943 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

