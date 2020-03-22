Sentient Coin 1-Day Volume Hits $6,616.00 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $457,512.72 and approximately $6,616.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.01120502 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00047927 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00033203 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00188636 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007936 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00093595 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Sentient Coin Coin Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

