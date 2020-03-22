Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Head-To-Head Review

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sesen Bio and Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio N/A -527.20% -32.97% Mirum Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Sesen Bio and Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio $430,000.00 125.59 -$33.69 million ($0.39) -1.26 Mirum Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.55 million ($4.58) -2.48

Sesen Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Mirum Pharmaceuticals. Mirum Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sesen Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Sesen Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Sesen Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sesen Bio and Mirum Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mirum Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Sesen Bio currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 358.25%. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $26.80, suggesting a potential upside of 136.33%. Given Sesen Bio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sesen Bio is more favorable than Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). It is also developing Volixibat, an investigational oral inhibitor of ASBT, a protein that is primarily responsible for recycling bile acids from the intestine to the liver. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Foster City, California.

