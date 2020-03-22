Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. Sirius XM reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. BidaskClub cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sirius XM from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $319,496.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 318,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 1,033.0% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 183,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 166,948 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 27,073 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

SIRI traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $4.44. 58,260,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,834,920. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $7.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

