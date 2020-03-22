SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Up 20.4%

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)’s share price shot up 20.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $20.87, 1,126,732 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 859,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKYW. Goldman Sachs Group raised SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $871.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.36.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.68%.

In related news, Director W Steve Albrecht bought 11,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.54 per share, for a total transaction of $301,039.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,231. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $102,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,287 shares of company stock valued at $991,050. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in SkyWest by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

