Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.29.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,999,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,367. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.81 and a 200-day moving average of $100.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $907,275.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,672,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,651 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,533,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 902,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $109,132,000 after purchasing an additional 218,672 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,353,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.