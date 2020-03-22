Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at B. Riley

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SWKS. ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.29.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $3.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.67. 2,999,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,577,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.59. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,651. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 902,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $109,132,000 after purchasing an additional 218,672 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,353,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

