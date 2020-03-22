SmartCash (SMART) Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $207,795.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SmartCash has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,032.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.02104499 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.10 or 0.03432879 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00605500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00655673 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00078206 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00025011 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00509706 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016573 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Braziliex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.