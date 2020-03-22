Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.59.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of SNAP traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. 53,796,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,224,024. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $161,932.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,314,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,990,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 369,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $6,647,544.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,562,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,120,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,152,218 shares of company stock valued at $63,847,226.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 9,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.