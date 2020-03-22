Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Solstice Gold Corp (CVE:SGC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1078000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78.

Solstice Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for precious metals, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering 920 square kilometers located near Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 805 square kilometers.

