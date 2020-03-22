Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Down 44.4%

Solstice Gold Corp (CVE:SGC) was down 44.4% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 1,743,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,367% from the average daily volume of 118,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 million and a PE ratio of -2.78.

Solstice Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for precious metals, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering 920 square kilometers located near Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 805 square kilometers.

