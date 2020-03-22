SophiaTX (SPHTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $147,729.12

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, SophiaTX has traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SophiaTX token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Liquid and Bit-Z. SophiaTX has a market capitalization of $147,729.12 and approximately $6,062.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00054019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.04 or 0.04333318 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00068868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038283 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016546 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012955 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003763 BTC.

About SophiaTX

SPHTX is a token. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com . The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bit-Z and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

