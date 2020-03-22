Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Source Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SHLE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 51000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.34.

About Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE)

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

