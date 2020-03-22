SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.00

Shares of SpaceandPeople Plc (LON:SAL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06), with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.07).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $927,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48.

About SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

