Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SRC. Capital One Financial raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.71.

SRC traded up $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.83. 2,497,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $54.63.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 33.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

