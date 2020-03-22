Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of NYSE SRC traded up $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,497,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,893. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.58. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $54.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,013,000 after acquiring an additional 197,269 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,261,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,031,000 after acquiring an additional 32,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $61,001,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 923,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,404,000 after acquiring an additional 76,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

