Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.83. 2,497,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,893. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.58. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $54.63.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,013,000 after buying an additional 197,269 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,261,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,031,000 after buying an additional 32,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,001,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 923,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,404,000 after buying an additional 76,973 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

