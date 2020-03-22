Sportech (LON:SPO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.10

Shares of Sportech plc (LON:SPO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.10 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.10 ($0.15), with a volume of 40000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.45 ($0.16).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sportech in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $20.95 million and a P/E ratio of -5.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.02.

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, and racetracks in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

