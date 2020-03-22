Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $252.20 Million

Analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) to post $252.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.70 million and the lowest is $251.70 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse posted sales of $242.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full year sales of $880.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $879.90 million to $880.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $972.80 million, with estimates ranging from $964.80 million to $980.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPWH. ValuEngine raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “in-line” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 71,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,756 shares during the period.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,977. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $258.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Read More: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.