SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to “Buy”

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SWTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

SWTX stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 177,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,876. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $43.90.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,569,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,750,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

