Square (NYSE:SQ) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Square (NYSE:SQ) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.27% from the company’s current price.
SQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Square from $78.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Square from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Square from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Square from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.38.
Shares of SQ traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $38.09. 26,877,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,701,536. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.49. Square has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $87.25.
In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,300,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,064,905. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,377,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
