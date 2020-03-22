Square (NYSE:SQ) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Square (NYSE:SQ) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.27% from the company’s current price.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Square from $78.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Square from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Square from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Square from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.38.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $38.09. 26,877,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,701,536. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.49. Square has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Square will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,300,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,064,905. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,377,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.