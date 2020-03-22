Square (NYSE:SQ) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Citigroup currently has $50.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $78.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Square from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Square from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.38.

NYSE:SQ traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 26,877,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,701,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Square will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,316 shares of company stock worth $7,064,905. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Square by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Square by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Square by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

