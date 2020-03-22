Square (NYSE:SQ) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup cut shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Citigroup currently has $50.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SQ. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Square from $78.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Square from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Square from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Square from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.09. 26,877,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,701,536. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Square has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,403,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,162,932.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,064,905 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Square by 395.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth $228,755,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth $570,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.