Square (NYSE:SQ) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research cut Square from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Square from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Square from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Shares of Square stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.09. 26,877,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,701,536. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Square has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,300,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,316 shares of company stock worth $7,064,905 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Square by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

