Square (NYSE:SQ) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00.
SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research cut Square from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Square from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Square from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.38.
Shares of Square stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.09. 26,877,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,701,536. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Square has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.71.
In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,300,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,316 shares of company stock worth $7,064,905 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Square by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
