Square (NYSE:SQ) Lifted to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Square from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Square from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Square from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Square from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.38.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 26,877,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,701,536. Square has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Square will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,300,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,064,905 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Square by 2.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at $2,723,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Square by 27.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 157,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after buying an additional 33,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

