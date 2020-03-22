Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective reduced by SunTrust Banks from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Square from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Square from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.38.

NYSE SQ traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $38.09. 26,877,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,701,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Square has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $87.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,300,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,064,905 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 395.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $228,755,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth $570,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

