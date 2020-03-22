Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Square from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.38.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,877,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,701,536. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.49. Square has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,064,905 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Square by 395.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $228,755,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

