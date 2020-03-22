Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at UBS Group

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $88.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SQ. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Square from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Square from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Square from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Square from $78.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.38.

Shares of SQ traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 26,877,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,701,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.49. Square has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Square will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,316 shares of company stock worth $7,064,905. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Square by 395.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $228,755,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $570,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

