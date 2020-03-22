Square (NYSE:SQ) Rating Increased to Neutral at BTIG Research

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.38.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.09. 26,877,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,701,536. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $87.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. Analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,816,703.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,064,905. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 395.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,755,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

