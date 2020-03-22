Square (NYSE:SQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Square (NYSE:SQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.52% from the stock’s previous close.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Square from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Square from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Square from $78.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Shares of SQ traded down $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $38.09. 26,877,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,701,536. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Square has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,403,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,162,932.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,316 shares of company stock worth $7,064,905. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 2.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at $2,723,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Square by 27.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 157,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 33,709 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

