Square (NYSE:SQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Square (NYSE:SQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.52% from the stock’s previous close.
SQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Square from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Square from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Square from $78.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.38.
Shares of SQ traded down $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $38.09. 26,877,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,701,536. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Square has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.49.
In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,403,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,162,932.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,316 shares of company stock worth $7,064,905. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 2.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at $2,723,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Square by 27.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 157,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 33,709 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
