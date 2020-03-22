Square (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded by BTIG Research to Neutral

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Square from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Square from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Square from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Nomura reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Square from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.38.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of Square stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.09. 26,877,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,701,536. Square has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Square will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,300,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,316 shares of company stock worth $7,064,905 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.