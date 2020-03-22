Square’s (SQ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SQ. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Square from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered Square from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Shares of Square stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 26,877,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,701,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.49. Square has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,403,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,316 shares of company stock worth $7,064,905 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Capital World Investors increased its position in Square by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $228,755,000. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $85,568,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its position in Square by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 2,211,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,358,000 after purchasing an additional 571,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $26,377,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

