Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Stamps.com from to and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Stamps.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

NASDAQ STMP traded down $8.89 on Thursday, reaching $109.21. The company had a trading volume of 412,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,190. Stamps.com has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $185.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.92 and its 200 day moving average is $89.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.31 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,459,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,472,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,619,000 after acquiring an additional 197,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter worth about $15,791,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 1,258.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 76,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 70,948 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.