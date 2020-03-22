Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stars Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Stars Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Stars Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Shares of Stars Group stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,229,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Stars Group has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.19 million. Stars Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stars Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSG. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Stars Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Stars Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stars Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Stars Group by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

