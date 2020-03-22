State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.51

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.51 and last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 123139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that State Auto Financial Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

In related news, CEO Michael Larocco purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STFC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,346,000 after buying an additional 22,460 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.