Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Longbow Research raised Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Steel Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,325,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $36.14.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Russell B. Rinn purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $131,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 231,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,663.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis acquired 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $485,832.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,305.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,393. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 21,305 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $874,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 130,791.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

