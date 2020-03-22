STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.30

STEP Energy Services Ltd (TSE:STEP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 54480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STEP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James set a C$1.80 price target on STEP Energy Services and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded STEP Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.44.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.