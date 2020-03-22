STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised STMicroelectronics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.31.

Shares of STM stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.42. 3,258,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,715,023. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.21. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.41.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 29.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,743 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 33,002 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,036 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 3.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

