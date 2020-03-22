StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STNE. Guggenheim increased their price target on StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded StoneCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on StoneCo from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.55.
Shares of STNE stock traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $22.03. 3,480,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.01. StoneCo has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $46.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
