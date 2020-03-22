Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other Strategic Education news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $761,103.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,344.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total value of $211,928.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,861 shares of company stock worth $10,741,571. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,752 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRA traded down $17.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.13. The company had a trading volume of 200,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,683. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.59. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $108.90 and a 52-week high of $189.79.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.25 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

